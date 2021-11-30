Orangeburg-Calhoun Tech has apprentice signing day

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College held its second annual Apprentice Signing Day Tuesday.
Seven Orangeburg County students were selected to be placed in apprenticeships related to their fields of study.
The apprentices selected are Johnny Barnes Jr., Ioana Demian, Amani English, Lauren Fenton, Monae Pender, Jaylen Thompson, and Aaliyah Wallace.
Six students are from the Orangeburg County School District, and one studies at Orangeburg-Calhoun Tech. They are pursuing fields in medical assisting, business/accounting, and automotive technology.
Amani English is one of three apprentices selected to shadow medical assistants at the Regional Medical Center.
“With speech pathology, you have to know about the body and everything," English said. "So, with my medical training and me observing the nurses and everything, it will help me better assist people with speech impediments and everything else," she said.
The college says this program is a great way for students to get hands-on experience in their field.
“The signing day really is intended to celebrate your partners, our college, our parents and their students as they go on this journey with us together," said college president Walt Tobin. "So, just like students that graduate from high school are signing to go play basketball at four-year colleges and universities, the same sentiment applies. But in most cases, I think these students have an added benefit because of the beginning of a successful career."