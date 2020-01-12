Orangeburg City Council to hold evening meetings next year

Next year, the meetings will start at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the city council's Facebook page.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move their regular meetings from mornings to evenings beginning next year.

Council Member Jerry Hannah made a motion to hold the meetings at 6 p.m., and Council Member Liz Keitt seconded the motion, which then passed unanimously.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler says some residents have expressed concern about not being able to participate in the meetings at the current 9 a.m. meeting time.

"People are going to want to come in if we ever open back up," Butler said. "Some people are at work, so they can't take off to listen to us."

"That's my opinion, as well," Council Member Keitt said. "I've had several people say that they're not able to listen to the meeting now because they are working."