Orangeburg Civic Ballet returns with two holiday productions this weekend

The Orangeburg Civic Ballet plans to perform 'The Nutcracker' and 'The Polar Express'.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Civic Ballet is bouncing back with its first holiday productions since the pandemic.

Saturday they are presenting 'The Nutcracker' and 'The Polar Express'.

“Financially it’s helped us to get back on our feet, again, and then as far as the dancers go, they love what they do so to be back in rehearsal as usual and to do a story is so fun and try to tell that," said founder Tamalyn Blackman.

Blackman says this ballet has been fully operational since September and she's thrilled for her dancers to return to the stage.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the ballet was unsure what the performance year would look like and cut back on auditioning new dancers.

The ballet is funded by donations and private sponsors.

“Our gems who give monetary donations, that and small grants, that’s how we survive," said Blackman.

Saturday's performances will take place at the Cornerstone Community Church at 1481 Chestnut St, in Orangeburg, where Blackman says the full capacity is 1000 people. However, they plan to admit up to 400 people to make room for social distancing.

“We’ve been very blessed that Orangeburg has supported us tremendously and the surrounding area.”

Saturday's productions will take place at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Cornerstone Community Church. Tickets are $10. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory.