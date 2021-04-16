Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office calling for volunteers for Saturday clean up

Orangeburg County Officials hope this will launch a series of summer cleanup events in the county.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is calling for volunteers Saturday to help pick up litter in the area of Goff Avenue.

"I'm inviting Orangeburg County to come to Goff Avenue tomorrow, so we can help pick up trash," said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Orangeburg County Officials hope this will launch a series of summer cleanup events in the county. Sheriff Ravenell says the move is getting support from leaders across Orangeburg.

"We have cameras that are coming that we are going to put up through the county to catch the litters," said Sheriff Ravenell. "Every council member has given me a certain number of cameras for their district, which is a big plus for the county."

The cleanup event will start at 10 am at Jamison Pharmacy on Goff Avenue it will last based on how many volunteers show up. Orangeburg County leaders say clean efforts like this should lead to a rebranding in the area.

"If they see a lot of litter, people are going to get negative ideas and think negative things of people who live here," explained District 5 County Council Member Janie Cooper-Smith.