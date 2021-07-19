Orangeburg County inches closer to new library

Officials say the old library will still be open for residents to use while they are moving into the new building.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After operating on Louis Street for more than 50 years, the Orangeburg County Library will move into a new home in the fall.

"We were held back by this building in terms of its size and location," said Anna T. Zacherl, Orangeburg County Library Director. "We are really just going to be able to spring forward and offer so much more."

Until then, library employees at the current facility are packing up thousands of books and equipment to move over into the new anticipated building. The director for the county library says Monday was the first day for the big move.

"One hundred percent of the shelves that we have been using over the last 20 years are coming over with us at the new building," explained Zacherl. "A lot of the frames wouldn't be structurally sound if we try to move them. The three feet sections the books sit on pop out. being able to pop them out and take them with us saved the county about half a million dollars."

People in Orangeburg say they can't wait for county leadership to cut the brand-new building ribbon finally.

"My client is in the car with me is from Anderson, and they have a new library there," expressed Terence Paraler. "I know he is excited for the new one that's coming here because it's newer and convenient. This building is very old. Orangeburg is gradually growing, and we need more business here."

Moving prep! There are over 120,000 items in your OCL collection that need to be transferred to the new Main library at 1645 Russell Street. These large carts will help us get them there! #pattersonpope Posted by OCL on Saturday, July 17, 2021

Zacherl says the older library will still be open for residents to use while they are moving into the new building.

"People can still come here and pick up books," expressed Zacherl. "If they can't get to a branch, we have a courier that goes out, as well as the bookmobile making its stops."