Orangeburg County bookmobile offering more than just books

On Tuesday, the bookmobile made a stop at the Orangeburg Area Development Center and decorated pumpkins with local three and four year olds.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County bookmobile offers more than just books. It's also an outlet for children's activities and other programs.

“I’m still getting the books in their hands, it’s just in a different way," said Orangeburg County bookmobile manager Penny Irick,

“They learned like their shapes and their colors while they were here having fun just doing that they didn’t know that they were still learning their colors, they were still telling us what their shapes were," said Irick.

It's hands-on learning, a resource bookmobile manager Penny Irick said has been underutilized due to COVID concerns.

“It is a good resource for the communities that can’t get here. So that’s the one reason why I’m trying to implement some of the programs on it to get people to come back and get the kids more active with the bookmobile," said Irick.

Bowman branch manager Jada Omer reflects on her past experiences visiting the bookmobile when she was a child.

“I remember when it used stop at the schools and different small events in the community so I just think it’s just a great resource for the kids, families who don’t have access going to the library," she said.

The goal is to host more public programs around the county next year. Teacher Lymisha Ryant says she's seen how these services have helped broaden her students' horizons.