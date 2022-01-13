Orangeburg County braces for possible winter weather this weekend

The county administrator says the Department of Transportation is putting brine solution on the major highways and interstates.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County could see rainfall, high winds, potential flooding, and other winter weather conditions this weekend. The county says it has activated its emergency operations center and has staff standing by.

“We deal with it on a call basis, you know, as individuals call, we’ll send messaging out to let the citizens know to not travel if they don’t have to once the inclement weather starts," said county administrator Harold Young.

Young says the South Carolina Department of Transportation is putting brine solution on the major highways and interstates. It is also preparing to load piles of salt and moving equipment to the areas it expects will be impacted the most.

“Orangeburg County is considered the Midlands, but in some cases we’re considered the Lowcountry because of our proximity to Charleston and Summerville on the eastern end of the county. So, we just have to see when the track really defines itself to see how much of our county will be affected," said Young.

Young says people should prepare by getting essentials like flashlights and candles in case of a power outage.

“We ask that for the safety of our first responders that would have to come and get you, we ask that you stay home and stay off the roads as much as possible," said Young.