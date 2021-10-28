Orangeburg County Chamber hosts Business Expo

Businesses participating in this year's expo tell News 19 that this is a chance to reach residents who may not know where their company is or what they do.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce is shining the spotlight on 24 businesses during the chamber's business expo.

"It gives them a chance to share all of the changes they had to go through during the pandemic," said James McQuilla, Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce's President. "That way, everyone knows if they are still doing what they did before or if they decided to go in a different direction."

Businesses participating in this year's expo tell News 19 that this is a chance to reach residents who may not know where their company is or what they do.

"We've been in Orangeburg for about three years, but there are other companies that have been here longer than us," said Jerome Bracey, Kindred at Home's Health Specialist. "We have all the disciplines to provide the services to rehabilitate the patients in their homes."

The business expo is being held on October 28th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sulit at 1005 Broughton Street. The chamber president says there are usually 80 businesses at the annual event, but they had to scale it down this year due to COVID. He says the chamber has other plans to expose more businesses in the county.