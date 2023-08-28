Orangeburg County buys 84 acres on land in North

The council will use land to boost economic growth in the western part of the county.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH, S.C. — In an Orangeburg County council meeting on August 21st, two parcels of land off of Pen Brand Road was approved to be purchased at an estimated $421,650.

Sadie Parler is resident in Neeses but believes that that this addition will help grow both the Town of Neeses and the Town of North.

"It definitely will bring more jobs and bring more people to the area also. Which will give the county, the little town of North, Neeses to get opportunities to grow."

The land is currently zoned as a vacant agricultural lot but the county plans on developing it with one of the options being an industrial plant.

County Administrator Harold Young says the location for this purchase was purposeful.

"We have a long term plan for success and sustainability of jobs and growth in Orangeburg County," said Young. "This is a piece of the puzzle that we are trying to bring to the table."

Young believes that this will help western Orangeburg County residents find jobs and settle down.

"So at the end of the day what we're trying to do is to provide jobs for the citizens in the western part of Orangeburg County," said Young. "So that individuals who live the can have a place to work and create family life in the western part of the county and not have to always come into Orangeburg or the eastern end of the county to make a living."

Misty Miles lives in North and believes this will improve job opportunities for residents.

"It would be an awesome opportunity for jobs here," said Miles. "I mean its a very small community and there's not a lot here at all. I mean it's very limited to what is in this location and I do see a lot of opportunity that if something was to come there it would provide something for the community, for the local community here instead of having to go outside the area."

As of right now there are no set plans on when officials will begin construction or break ground.