Orangeburg County coroner working to identify person struck, killed by tractor-trailer

SANTEE, S.C. — Authorities are attempting to identify a pedestrian who, just one day earlier, was struck and killed while on I-95.
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office released a statement on Thursday asking for the public's assistance in learning the name of the victim, a Black man is his 40 or early 50s.
The coroner's office said he was wearing a gold shirt with blue jeans and black shoes. However, they said he wasn't caring any identification.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near exit 98 to Santee.
"Unfortunately, at this time, we're unable to identify the individual fatally wounded in the collision," the coroner's office said in a statement. "We're asking for the public's help if they live in the Santee area or may have been in the area just before the collision."
Those with information that they believe may help identify the man are asking to contact the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office at 803-533-5842 or 888-850-8667.