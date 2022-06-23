Orangeburg County coroner working to identify person struck, killed by tractor-trailer

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon near Santee. The coroner's office said the victim wasn't carrying his identification.

SANTEE, S.C. — Authorities are attempting to identify a pedestrian who, just one day earlier, was struck and killed while on I-95.

The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office released a statement on Thursday asking for the public's assistance in learning the name of the victim, a Black man is his 40 or early 50s.

The coroner's office said he was wearing a gold shirt with blue jeans and black shoes. However, they said he wasn't caring any identification.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near exit 98 to Santee.

"Unfortunately, at this time, we're unable to identify the individual fatally wounded in the collision," the coroner's office said in a statement. "We're asking for the public's help if they live in the Santee area or may have been in the area just before the collision."