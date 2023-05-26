Fatal crash claims one life in Orangeburg County

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died following a crash in Orangeburg County early Saturday morning.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Addidas Street near Horizon Street roughly eight miles southeast of Eutawville.

Tidwell said that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma was heading east on Addidas Street when it ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch, and flipped. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.