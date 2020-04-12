Orangeburg County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As confirmed coronavirus cases continue to spike in South Carolina, Orangeburg County is considered a "hot spot," according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The latest data from DHEC shows 3,851 confirmed virus cases and 135 deaths in Orangeburg County. According to DHEC, these numbers classify the county as a hot spot.
As the numbers have spiked, several local organizations have canceled events.
Orangeburg County School District officials announced all athletic practices and games are temporarily postponed. The decision comes after several student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department also announced the cancelation of the 2020-2021 winter basketball league.
Most recently, county administration canceled an upcoming delinquent tax sale on December 7th.
COVID-19 testing opportunities are often posted on Orangeburg County's Facebook page. There are currently at least eight such opportunities in Orangeburg County.
County officials are encouraging folks to practice good hygiene to minimize the spread of the virus.