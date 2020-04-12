Orangeburg County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

The latest data from DHEC shows 3,851 confirmed COVID cases and 135 deaths in Orangeburg County, making the county a virus "hot spot."

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As confirmed coronavirus cases continue to spike in South Carolina, Orangeburg County is considered a "hot spot," according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The latest data from DHEC shows 3,851 confirmed virus cases and 135 deaths in Orangeburg County. According to DHEC, these numbers classify the county as a hot spot.

As the numbers have spiked, several local organizations have canceled events.

Orangeburg County School District officials announced all athletic practices and games are temporarily postponed. The decision comes after several student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department also announced the cancelation of the 2020-2021 winter basketball league.

Most recently, county administration canceled an upcoming delinquent tax sale on December 7th.

Today, South Carolina reported the highest number of daily cases than at any time throughout the pandemic, with more than 2,500 new cases of COVID-19.



Today, South Carolina reported the highest number of daily cases than at any time throughout the pandemic, with more than 2,500 new cases of COVID-19.

It's clear that our state and nation are at a pivotal point in this pandemic.

COVID-19 testing opportunities are often posted on Orangeburg County's Facebook page. There are currently at least eight such opportunities in Orangeburg County.