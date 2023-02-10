Orangeburg County Fair offering new rides this year

Some of the new rides include a baby Ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl and one called carnage.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Fair is getting ready to get underway, and people who go will see a number of new rides.

The fair board hired a new ride company, Lisko Family Amusements, that will offer new attractions for kiddies, teenagers and adults.

Lin Hair is the president of the Orangeburg County Fair Association President Lin Hair says they are continuing to grow the fair each year.

“We’re bigger this year,” Hair said. “We’ve got all the exhibits full, we got more animals in the barn this year and more rides, so we are building it back up from the years.”

In addition to the new rides, guests will be able to see exhibit, including a 200-pound watermelon.

There are new safety protocols in in place for the fair, as well as a clear bag policy and metal detectors. Children under the age of 16 are required to sign in with parents and will receive matching wristbands.

Take a look at the schedule of events for the week of the Fair! What are you looking forward to most! Posted by Orangeburg County Fair on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Orangeburg Public Safety Chief Charles Austin says this new safety feature will help with problems during the fair.

"Sometimes in the past we have had issues with young adults who were not with adults,” Austin said. “And they gathered, and there were issues that became problematic."

Lieutenant Danny Dantzler also hopes this precaution will help reduce the number of lost children.

"We're not saying they have to hold their hands the whole time,” said Dantzler. “But at least in close proximity."