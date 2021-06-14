Orangeburg County Fair returns in October

The fair will make its comeback October 5-10 after being cancelled last year due to covid.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Fair is going to happen this year.

"I think if they bring the fair back, it will be a whole lot better," Orangeburg resident Johnny Abraham said.

"I'm excited because I will be able to take my daughter for her second time," said Orangeburg resident Keinea Kiett.

"At the Orangeburg Fair, my best memory was getting on the Ferris Wheel because I was scared," Elloree Resident Ver'niya Collier said.

The announcement comes after the far was canceled last year due to COVID-19. However, organizers did host drive-thru events for residents to get their favorite foods.

"It wasn't really all of the food out there," said Collier. "That's why I'm excited because that wasn't all of the food trucks."

Click this link to access all entry forms for the upcoming 2021 Orangeburg County Fair! https://cdn.flipsnack.com/widget/v2/widget.html?hash=tjete2fcjl Posted by Orangeburg County Fair on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Officials announced on the fair's website that it will take place from October 5th to 10th. So far, there are four shows confirmed.

"It does give people something to look forward to who really don't get to leave here," said Kiett. "It's small, but at least it's something."

Orangeburg County residents News 19 spoke to say the county fair comeback gives folks a chance to reconnect with people they haven't seen in a while due to the pandemic.