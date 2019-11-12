ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For months people have been asking Street Squad to look into the Orangeburg fine arts center. Questions have been swirling in the community about when the refurbishments would be completed and how long would it be to the opening of the facility?

Well now the general public will be able to take a look at pieces of art at the newly refurbished Orangeburg county fine arts center as it is officially open!

For nearly two years the building has been closed for renovation.

The deck area along with other parts of the building are still getting some finishing touches, but the facility is hosting events and currently displaying art work from artist here in the county.

The center's director Vivian Glover shares what she hopes the public will take away.

"I want them to feel that this center belongs to them" says Glover, "So I hope when they come here and see how beautiful it is now that we’ve renovated it and they can feel I’m apart of this and my family can be apart of this. You know I can bring my children here and they can have art experiences. I really want this to be a community art center."

The next event the facility will be hosting is an evening with the South Carolina arts commission.

The forum will take place this Thursday at 5 p.m. and all are invited to attend.