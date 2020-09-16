Planning and preparation is continuing in Orangeburg county as rainfall from Hurricane Sally makes its way to the Palmetto state

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Planning and preparation is continuing in Orangeburg county as rainfall from Hurricane Sally makes its way to South Carolina.

The county is currently operating under OPCON 3, meaning they are monitoring the storm and are adjusting their plans as more information becomes available.

“We’re mainly concerned about the flash flooding, so we have been making sure that we go to areas that have a chance to flood and make sure that we clean out the ditches ahead of time,” said Harold Young, county of Orangeburg administrator.

The county has no plans to open shelters because they do not want to risk the spread of COVID-19.

Young still wants the community to plan in advance and be prepared.