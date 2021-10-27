Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center to open October 29th

The new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center is going to be more than a place of reading.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The wait for the highly anticipated Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center is almost over, with the grand opening set for Friday.

News 19 got sneak peek at what residents can expect when they come to this brand-new building.

"Orangeburg County is excited to bring the citizens the state-of-the-art library and conference center," said Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young. "The Orangeburg County Council has really out another notch in their belts in far as bringing something to not only get they want but what they need and deserve."

The new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center is going to be more than a place of reading. Orangeburg County's administrator says the $8.5 Million building will offer residents a technology center, art studio, several multi-use rooms, and other engaging features.

"We have a state-of-the-art video wall, which will allow us to show movies or other content outside of the library," Young said. "Orangeburg County does not have a movie theatre. It's a state-of-the-art facility that's going to blow your mind for a community our size."

10 more days until the doors open! Watch for details on the ribbon cutting for the new Orangeburg County Library on October 29. Posted by County of Orangeburg on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Adult, teens and kids will now have their sections of reading material.

Orangeburg County is welcoming all residents for the grand opening on October 29th at 10 am. Young says the conference center portion of the facility will lead to the county's vision in developing Orangeburg.