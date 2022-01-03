Orangeburg county looking to invest $46.2 million into a solar farm

County attorney Jerrod Anderson says there will be no guaranteed job opportunities from this project.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County Council is looking to invest $46.2 million dollars into a solar farm in Neeses.

The money would be used to buy solar panels and other related equipment from Magnolia Solar.

Under the proposed agreement, the company would pay an annual fee of $105,000 in property taxes for 30 years. It would also pay an upfront fee of $100,000.

County attorney Jerrod Anderson says there will be no guaranteed job opportunities from this project.

“The solar farm will consist of approximately 396 acres and it will be in the Neeses area. So they are producing energy and selling it back to the utility," said Anderson.