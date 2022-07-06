Orangeburg County considering request to rezone Holly Hill Golf Course

The planning commission will re-evaluate the request at its July 13 meeting and decide whether or not to make a recommendation to the full council.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As the Town of Holly Hill continues to push for growth, Orangeburg County is continuing to consider a request to rezone the Holly Hill Golf Course into a residential subdivision.

County council had its second reading to consider a request to rezone the golf course into residential property on Monday. The property is located on Old State Road across from the Holly Hill Airport. After Monday's meeting, the request was sent back to the planning commission for further review.

“They’ve been waiting for growth and now that it’s coming, it’s a challenge," said county administrator Harold Young.

According to the director of the Orangeburg County Planning Commission, the development company making the request is called American Star Development, LLC, and is based in Charleston County. It's about 93 acres.

Ken Mackey is the coordinator of Holly Hill airport located right across Old State Road and has expressed some concerns.

“The airport’s in jeopardy," he said.

He says he hopes the airport is here to stay.

“I’m just trying to keep the airport as an airport and hopefully they’ll develop it to an airpark or a bigger airport. They just, they don’t know what they’re gonna do and they’re probably gonna need money pretty soon," said Mackey.