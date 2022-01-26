Orangeburg County seeking public input for redistricting plan

There will be a virtual public hearing on Friday at 10 a.m. People have until 12 p.m. on Thursday to submit their input.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County Council is seeking public input for its redistricting plan.

“We strive to do redistricting in a fair way, and it was not done with anything other than the citizens in mind," said county administrator Harold Young.

Young says county council has not made many changes to its zoning map. However, he says a significant change has been proposed along Sprinkle Avenue, a street that could have been represented by Districts 2, 3, and 7.

“You had one neighborhood that was represented by three different council people, which is ridiculous in that one area. So, that’s why those are the things that we focused on," said Young.

Resident Michael Evans says the district lines are unfairly drawn.

“I think they’re putting all the white people in one area and the black people in another area, and the black people can’t vote because they can’t get to the polls," said Evans.

Orangeburg resident and business owner Leonard Pelzer says he plans on attending the public hearing to learn more information.

“I think it’ll be interesting to hear as much as I can about this. Being a member in the community, a parent in the community, all of this is very important," said Pelzer.

There will be a virtual public hearing on Friday at 10 a.m. People have until 12 p.m. on Thursday to submit their input. The public can email cportee@orangeburgcounty.org. They can also call the following conference line before the public hearing begins on Friday, January 28th at 1-803-728-2070 PIN 638715899#.