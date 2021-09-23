Orangeburg shooting at party leaves one man dead; investigators arrest suspect

The shooting happened in the Springfield area on Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said.

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — An Aiken man accused of shooting and killing another at an Orangeburg County party has been arrested.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Thursday that it had arrested 26-year-old Tydavian Pough on charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a crime.

In a statement, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell described Pough's alleged attack as a "senseless act of violence."

The shooting happened on Sunday morning in the Springfield area of Orangeburg County and took the life of a 29-year-old man. The sheriff's office didn't provide any details about what led up to the shooting or specifically where the party occurred.