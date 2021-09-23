Orangeburg shooting at party leaves one man dead; investigators arrest suspect

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — An Aiken man accused of shooting and killing another at an Orangeburg County party has been arrested.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Thursday that it had arrested 26-year-old Tydavian Pough on charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a crime.
In a statement, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell described Pough's alleged attack as a "senseless act of violence."
The shooting happened on Sunday morning in the Springfield area of Orangeburg County and took the life of a 29-year-old man. The sheriff's office didn't provide any details about what led up to the shooting or specifically where the party occurred.
The victim's name also hasn't been released. Pough, meanwhile, is expected to make his first appearance before the court on Thursday.