South Carolina Supreme Court sets up at South Carolina State University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County students of all ages got the opportunity to witness South Carolina Supreme court proceedings and didn't have to go all the way to Columbia.

Students were able to watch the proceedings at South Carolina State University this week.

“It’s really great, when I saw the email I was like oh we’re gonna do it right here in South Carolina State. It was very exciting because a lot of the time you hear about the Supreme Court from a distance and don’t really know what’s going on," said student Rejoice Anaele.

The court occasionally chooses to hear cases in venues across the state, sometimes picking courthouse or college campuses.

One of the cases that was heard was from Folly Beach area. It involved the city's merger ordinance and its effect on beachfront property developed after the beach eroded and accreted.

Following the arguments, students had the opportunity to ask questions.

“My question was are there any special classes or courses that you have to take to become a judge or lawyer, and if so what are those classes or courses," said Clark Middle School student Malachi Jean.

Jean is a student who says he has dreams of one day being a judge or lawyer.

Kerrion Smith is currently studying criminal justice at South Carolina State University.

“I’m very interested in being in the courtroom and actually engaging in that type of setting so it was really every aspect of it that really stood out for me," said Smith.

“It’s very nice that they’re doing it here at an HBCU other than other areas that they might appeal towards because they know hey the black community, we are really pushing forward and we are apart of the community too," said Anaele.

There will be two oral arguments on Wednesday including a case of a man who's appealing his double murder conviction.