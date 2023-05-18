Exceptional Orangeburg County students awarded scholarships at career day event

Isreya Johnson, Jasmine Rhodes, and Kelyiah Gidron-Mitchell have been awarded $1,000 each during the Power Up Your Future: Career and College Day event.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Orangeburg County students are receiving special recognition - and scholarships - to highlight their exceptional achievements.

Isreya Johnson, Jasmine Rhodes, and Kelyiah Gidron-Mitchell have been awarded $1,000 each during the Power Up Your Future: Career and College Day event, the Orangeburg County School District said.

"We are beyond proud of Isreya, Jasmine, and Kelyiah. These scholarships not only recognize their hard work and dedication but also provide a springboard for their future academic endeavors,” Faith Arthur, the OCSD counseling and career services coordinator, said in a statement.

Johnson, a student at Edisto High School, plans to attend Benedict College and major in Criminal justice.

Rhodes is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and plans to attend Coastal Carolina University to major in education.

And Gidron-Mitchell, a Lake Marion High School student, is still in the process of determining a school and major.

The three scholarship winners were announced in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Area.