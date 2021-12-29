Orangeburg County has a very successful year for cotton harvest

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture reports statewide there were an estimated 410,000 bales of cotton produced. That's a 37% increase from last year.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Cotton is one of South Carolina's largest cash crops and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture cites Orangeburg County as one of its largest producers. Farmers there said this year was a success for the cotton harvest.

“On our farm, it was our biggest yields we’ve ever had," said farmer Dean Hutto.

Hutto is a seventh-generation farmer with Hutto Brothers Partnership in Holly Hill. This year they produced 700 acres of cotton.

“We can only do as much as we can. We need some help from above and we can try and do all the right things but it takes rain and the Good Lord to make it all come together and it did this year," he said.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture reports statewide there were an estimated 410,000 bales of cotton produced. This is a 37% increase compared to last year.

James McQuilla is the president of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

“We produce more cotton in Orangeburg than anybody else in the 46 counties in the state. So we’re talking $100,000,000+ that’s in revenue," said McQuilla.

Hutto says next year, input costs are rising by up to 150 percent. This means next year's harvest may not look as promising.

“We’ve had a really good year, we made a little bit of money, but we’re gonna give it all back to the fertilizer dealers and the chemical companies and seed companies next year," said Hutto.