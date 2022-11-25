Orangeburg County deputies find woman dead, child missing

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell urged anyone who has information about the child to come forward and said they can remain anonymous.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County authorities say a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day uncovered a dead woman and spurred the search for a missing child.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around noon on Thursday to a welfare check in the 200 block of Louise Drive. There, they found a deceased female who had not been seen since Nov. 1.

Investigators soon learned that the deceased also had a child, 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. However, the child was nowhere to be found.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell urged anyone who has information about the child to come forward and said they can remain anonymous.

"If you have any information in the whereabouts of this child, please let us know," the sheriff said in a statement. "You don't have to give your name, but just give us what you know."