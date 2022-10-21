'You're no longer a victim, you're an overcomer': Domestic violence survivor organizes walk of empowerment

Yolanda Robinson refers to herself as an 'overcomer' of domestic abuse. She says it was something she experienced in a previous relationship, and it changed her life

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg native said she turned to her faith in the face of domestic violence, which she says called her to organize a domestic violence prevention and deliverance prayer walk in Orangeburg.

"They say you're no longer a victim, you're an overcomer," Yolanda Robinson said.

Robinson refers to herself as an "overcomer" of domestic abuse. She said it was something she experienced in a previous relationship, and it changed her life. But she added that she chooses not to remain a victim.

“The power of life and death is in the tongue and the more we speak victimizing things toward ourselves, we are going to be victimized," said Robinson.

Robinson said she hopes sharing her story will inspire other survivors.

“Our people in the city is hurting, and our people are leaving the city hurt and they need to make sure that we can all stand together," said Robinson.

She says she partnered with CASA Family Systems in Orangeburg, which will be there as a resource offering assistance to other victims of domestic abuse. CASA is a non-profit serving Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun counties. It provides prevention, advocacy, and intervention to individuals and families who have been affected by sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse.