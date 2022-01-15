Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities prepares for winter weather

The department says its tree trimming crews are also preparing for any downed trees that could cause power outages.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities says its crews have been actively preparing for winter weather this weekend.

“Putting all of our guys on standby, ready for whatever happens, or whatever comes our way," said Electric Divisions Director Wade Holmes.

The department says its tree trimming crews are also preparing for any downed trees that could cause power outages.

“We ask the public to just be mindful of that power line. Mostly try to stay indoors. Try to keep dry," said Holmes.

Before a winter storm, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division says you should have a winter emergency kit in your vehicle, and in that kit should include items like booster cables, a flashlight, and extra batteries.

Experts also say to add salt and shovels to your disaster supplies kit.

They also advise to stay off the roads. If you must drive, they suggest driving during the day and leave enough room to stop the vehicle on icy roads.

Experts are urging to stay indoors, but wear layers to stay warm if you must go outside.