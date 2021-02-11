Voters have their say in Orangeburg County on Election Day

Orangeburg County held 14 elections Tuesday.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Election day is in full swing in South Carolina. News 19's Devin Johnson went to several polling locations in Orangeburg County to ask residents why they voted on Tuesday.

"Anything to support my town," Neeses resident Darlene Hughs said. "I've been here for all my life, and I plan to die here, so I want things to progress."

"It's my American right as a person, so I do what I can to help the process," said Livingston resident Cynthia M. Jamison.

Orangeburg County held 14 elections Tuesday to decide on several council and mayoral seats. Voters at the Neeses-Livingston precinct say they participate in every election to vote for the best leaders to help keep their town safe.

Residents of the Town of Bowman..Remember to exercise your right to VOTE on today. Municipal Election for Town... Posted by Town of Bowman, SC on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

"Basically, with us, it's not the amount of bad crime, but the petty ones that are happening," Hughs explained.

The polls are open until 7 pm. Orangeburg County doesn't have a significant election compared to some other cities. However, Livingston residents like Cynthia Jamison are urging residents to still go to the polls.