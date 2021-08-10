Fairgoers kick off weekend at 110th Orangeburg County Fair

The last day of the fair is Sunday, October 10th.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some in Orangeburg County kicked off their weekend at one of South Carolina's oldest fairs. For 110 years, the Orangeburg County Fair has been providing people with good food and entertainment for the family.

"We come to the fair every year since I've been down here," said Orangeburg resident Jonathan Jones. "There is a lot of heritage in this area, a lot of things started here. It's a busy area, and I'm just glad it's thriving."

"I moved to Orangeburg in 1988 and have been coming to the fair every year since then," said Orangeburg resident Lisa Lee.

The county fair has the originals from corndogs to elephant ears. For those who want to be adventurous, they can take a walk on the wild side with fried gator.

The rides! The food! The entertainment! The exhibits! All this and the weather is great! Come on down! Admission is free until 6pm! Posted by Orangeburg County Fair on Thursday, October 7, 2021

"I want people to experience the community and the food like the fried gator," Lee said. "I've never seen that here before."