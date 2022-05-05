Orangeburg fire under investigation

The single family home was vacant, no one was injured.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A fire damaged a home and cars Wednesday night (May 4) in Orangeburg.

According to a Facebook post by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the fire was in the 700 block of Whitman Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the single family home with fire coming out of the roof.

Firefighters found a well-developed fire in the building, fully-involved and roof collapsed.

Heat from the fire damaged three vehicles that were parked nearby.

Officials say flying embers from the fire ignited several small spot fires on neighboring properties which were quickly extinguished.

The fire was brought under control within 18 minutes of arrival.

The building was vacant with no utilities and signs homeless.