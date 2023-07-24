Orangeburg flower guild spreading joy one bouquet at a time

The arrangements are delivered every Sunday to people in Orangeburg by the St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Bundles of joy are given to people in Orangeburg one bouquet of flowers at a time. It's part of the St. Andrews United Methodist Church flower guild ministry as a way to make people smile during a time of uncertainty.

“Bring them a bouquet of flowers let them know that things are gonna be okay in this world. God loves them and great things are happening," said church member Glenda Mueller.

Mueller says the ministry was birthed after the COVID-19 pandemic. She crafts the bouquets herself with greenery from her yard like rosemary and boxwood.

“I was in church and I said whoa the church would look so pretty with flowers and it was post-COVID and I wanted to encourage people," said Mueller.

The arrangements are delivered every Sunday to people in the community. She says it's a way to show support to people who are experiencing grief, are in a nursing home, or even celebrating life milestones like having a baby.