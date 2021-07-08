Six-year-old Orangeburg girl launches nail polish line

The six-year-old future entrepreneur showed off her products during her birthday on August 1st.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Elizabeth Glenn recently launched a nail polish line called SazzE Nailz in Orangeburg - and she's only six years old.

"I like nail polish, the colors, and the designs," she said.

"She's been polishing nails since she been three years old," her mother Allison Glenn said. "Anyone who comes into our house, she will always ask can I polish your nails. The conversation was actually me approaching her about the possibility of creating her only nail polish line just based on the fact that she likes polishing nails so much."

Elizabeth's mother said they found a vendor to supply them with the nail polish ingredients. After a year of practice and research, Elizabeth is making it on her own. The six-year-old entrepreneur showed off her products during her birthday on Aug. 1. Her mother said she is following the footsteps of her older sister Riley, who wants to become a cosmetic chemist.

"It's almost crazy that her little sister would want to do a nail polish line," mom said. "They will probably work together in creating so more products and possibly creating a sister line in a few years."

Elizabeth's mother said the next step is to introduce her to some local pop-up shops. Elizabeth has a fan favorite if you find yourself on SazzE Nailz's social media pages looking for some new nail polishes.