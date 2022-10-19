Orangeburg students make 'strides' for breast cancer awareness

Students at the High School for Health Professionals helped to raise money for breast cancer.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The High School for Health Professions (HSHP) in Orangeburg, made strides toward breast cancer awareness on Wednesday.

This is the second year the school has hosted a breast cancer walk.

This year, more than 200 students at the school walked a quarter of a mile as a way to raise money.

Half of the proceeds from the walk will be donated to the H.F. Mabry Center for Cancer Care at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

It's a cause that hits very close to home for four year breast cancer survivor Tiffany Hart.

“October 24, 2018, I was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, and boy did it change my life," said Hart.

She says her diagnosis was a wakeup call to breast cancer.

After her diagnosis she had a mastectomy, and is now sharing her story with other young women to stress the importance of a mammogram.

She was also a guest speaker at Wednesday's cancer walk.

“It really touched my heart to be here to know that she taught these kids what it means to do self breast exams. Because a lot of these young girls don’t know what it is, they really don’t," said Hart.