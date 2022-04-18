A prom one Orangeburg high schooler will never forget

Irmo residents donated $200 for his prom experience and local businesses comped services.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Friday was a night to remember for one student in particular who lives in Orangeburg attending Edisto high school - Noah Peacock.

He has autism and is finishing up his senior year, making last Friday his senior prom.

Last month his father took to social media to find his son a date and didn't at all expect the feedback he received.

Haley Dorsey, a Spartanburg college student from Irmo attended the dance with Noah.

These two otherwise never would have met or had the time of their lives if it wasn't for Facebook.

"I think it was really sweet that all these people stepped up to help out Noah because talking to Noah, he doesn't have a lot of friends, he hasn't ever really felt like he fit in anywhere and I think this meant the world to him," Haley Dorsey, Noah's prom date said.

The day involved a haircut, a shared meal, a suit and tie rental, prom pictures and a limo. I mean, you can't get much better than that.

Most of which was either paid for or completely comped by local businesses.

"I've got an adult special needs son so I know how something like this can really make an impact and just being able to provide somebody with that much fun and that much excitement and something that's very much out of the norm for what they might normally do, it was really gratifying to be able to be a part of that," Glenn Dixon, limousine driver said.

These students were completely awestruck with the activities of the day and their parents, forever grateful to be witnesses.

"He was so happy. He absolutely loved the limo. It was his favorite part of the whole thing," Gary Runkel, Noah's father said. "I was the proudest I think I've probably been my entire life just watching this whole process actually come to fruition."

The dance, however was fun until about 8:30 p.m., so Noah's father Gary decided to take them bowling to finish out the big night.