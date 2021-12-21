Orangeburg kids getting bikes under the Christmas tree this year

Men of Hope partnered with other organizations to identify families in need and donated 140 bicycles to kids.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It's the season of giving and the Orangeburg non-profit "Men of Hope" is spreading the holiday cheer by putting 140 bicycles under Christmas trees for local children.

“Seeing the children, the families, just smiling and happy. Everybody on one accord, it was just a great feeling," said Orangeburg County Special Needs Board director of family services Wanda Rupert.

Men of Hope partnered with organizations like the Special Needs Board along with local churches and the Orangeburg County Schools to help identify families in need this holiday.

“We just wanna impact children, impact the community, and let people know that we got people here that love them and we wanna be as close to them as possible," said Men of Hope member Woodrow Morgan.

The organization receives community donations and raised $17,000 for the bicycle distribution that began Saturday morning.

“Oh I thank them, I thank them very much. This is my son, grandson, I thank them very much," said bike recipient Shirley Elaine. She was connected to Men of Hope through the Special Needs Board and gave the bike to her son Ezra.

There are three bicycles still available.