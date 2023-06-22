Man arrested for ordering dog to attack and injure sleeping animal: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

John Glover Jr. faces possible prison time and fines if convicted of ill-treatment of animals and animal fighting or baiting.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County investigators have filed charges against a man they said ordered his dog to attack another animal.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies charged 63-year-old John Glover Jr. with ill-treatment of animals and animal fighting or baiting.

The charges stem from a June 13 incident in which authorities said Glover told his dog to attack another sleeping dog.

"We have since made an arrest, but I'm saddened to see an animal treated this way and treated this way on purpose," said Sheriff Leroy Ravenel.

Orangeburg County Animal Control officers had requested help from the sheriff's department, and surveillance video helped deputies secure warrants.

According to the sheriff's office, the video showed the attacking dog's owner ordering it to "Get him! Kill him! (Expletive) him up!"

"After we had made initial contact in what would be an animal control case," Sheriff Ravenel said.