Orangeburg man lending a helping hand to Ian victims

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Many are looking to help those who were hurt and lost homes when Hurricane Ian hit.

Efforts are being made right here in Orangeburg to get needed supplies to those in Florida.

“It’s just so much suffering, you know and your heart go out for the people," said Orangeburg resident Tim Brown.

“It’s always rewarding to know hey, the Lord sent me here to help somebody," said Brown.

Through his nonprofit the Global Crisis Disaster Relief Center, Tim Brown is heading to Fort Myers Florida to lend a helping hand.

His organization was founded in 2010, around the time a massive earthquake struck Haiti. He said this was when he was inspired to help those who experienced devastation in the wake of disasters.

He received pillows and sanitizer from The Salvation Army and is working with other organizations to get canned goods and bottled water.

“It’ll be like needed supplies that they actually need down there. Maybe like bedding or something like that," said Brown.

When he gets to Florida, he says he'll connect with FEMA to identify where the need is.

“I think Dr. King says ‘If I can help somebody along the way then my living will not have been in vain, so that’s really what it is," he said.