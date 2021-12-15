Orangeburg NAACP says President Biden's visit will mean more growth for city

As more people are expected to come to Orangeburg ahead of the president's visit, officials hope they will become familiar with the city's rich history.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg NAACP president Barbara Johnson-Williams says President Biden's commencement speech at SC State University on Friday could mean major growth for the City of Orangeburg.

"We look forward to his being here. I think it would give us a boost here in Orangeburg as it pertains to our HBCU, to our economy, we hope, and to our students, our attendance and coming into Orangeburg, Johnson-Williams said.

Williams says this visit could attract more eyes to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) like SC State University in Orangeburg.

“We’re trying to build our student clientele and population here, and by our president coming to Orangeburg, it will help tremendously. And so far as the students who are going to be here and who are going to hear about it, we hope this will encourage someone to come to our great institution," Johnson-Williams said.

She says with more people being expected to come to Orangeburg ahead of the president's visit, she hopes they will become familiar with the city's rich history.

“There’s a lot of culture here, right now. We have our Civil Rights museum here, we have a lot of art, great art, great culture here in Orangeburg," Johnson-Williams said.