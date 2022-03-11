Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire

Crews are working in the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road to contain the blaze.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control.

A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.

While photos do so a large plume of smoke and towering flames erupting from the top of the structure, initial reports are that all occupants were able to escape without sustaining any injuries.