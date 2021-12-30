Orangeburg officials looking for clues as strangers fill up local dumpsters

The problem has gotten so bad that authorities are going through some of the garbage to identify and fine the people responsible.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After Christmas, many business owners in the City of Orangeburg say they noticed their dumpsters were filled with trash that wasn't theirs. They say people using their dumpsters has been an issue for years.

In a Facebook post, city official Gene Nelson said it's gotten so bad, they've even gone through the trash to find the violators' information and issued them each a $250 fine.

Lakesha Glover is the office manager at Glover Body Shop, one of the businesses that have seen the garbage pile up.

“I think just like stealing someone’s mail, if you do it and you get caught, you should get fined because it is an inconvenience to us now," said Glover, "You know I could see now maybe someone has room in their trash, but when you’re filling up someone else’s trash. I mean what do you expect for that person to do?”

The City of Orangeburg's solid waste ordinance states that it is unlawful for anyone to use a city-issued receptacle they do not pay for. Violators could receive a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for up to 30 days.