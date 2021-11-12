Parent empowerment event set for Saturday in Orangeburg

Family Solutions Counseling will be present as well as the Fatherhood Initiative. The Fatherhood Initiative is dedicated to helping fathers develop strong parenting.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Parent Empowerment Day in Orangeburg is on Saturday. The mission is to provide parents with resources to help them support their children.

Family Solutions Counseling will be present as well as the Fatherhood Initiative. The Fatherhood Initiative is dedicated to helping fathers develop strong parenting skills.

The Orangeburg County Library, Casa Family Systems, and Orangeburg County First Steps will be there.

“We believe that parents are our children's first educators and so one of the things about parents is they’re one of the greatest communities that our kids have is a parent community and so it’s important that they galvanize, come together, and we support them," said Director of Student Services at Orangeburg High School Hayward Jean.

"Provide them with the resources they need, especially in the environment that we’re in now, the teaching world that we’re in now," he said.