Orangeburg parents want more play and recreation opportunities for kids

The coronavirus is making recreation options more of a struggle and some parents say more outdoor options would help.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some Orangeburg parents are wanting more recreation options for their children.

The coronavirus has made opportunities for play more difficult.

“They have the stuff in school, but the recreation around here, it’s kind of limited to some people," said parent Jason Chisholm.

Chisholm says he's a parent to three children in Orangeburg. He says he wants the city to offer more opportunities for them to go out and play.

“The other kids, they sit at home, they ain’t doing nothing. It’ll be better if they have more tracks, fields, basketball courts on the outside, that’d be a whole lot better for kids right now," he said.

COVID-19 has created obstacles for many options already available in the City of Orangeburg say officials and this includes the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has left the department no choice but to postpone its winter basketball season until further notice.

“That’s just something we need to discuss but we wanted to kind of see how the numbers, see which direction numbers would turn in, they’d start plateauing or hopefully coming down before making a final determination," said city administrator Sidney Evering.

Parks and Recreation still has open registration for baseball and softball, but Chisholm says he's hoping there will be more options to come around the city.

Registration for baseball and softball is easy! Visit www.orangeburgparks.com to register! Practices are scheduled to begin the week of February 28! Posted by City of Orangeburg Parks & Recreation Department on Sunday, January 23, 2022

“You had to go outside when we came up now all they want to do is sit in the house, be on their phone and play video games. So if they bring other things in this area that would make it possible for kids to go out, it’ll be a whole lot better," he said.