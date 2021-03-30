Play ball! Orangeburg's $18M baseball complex is open, batter up

The North Road campus will have groups of softball, baseball fields, green space, walking trails and concession stands.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department opened its new $18 million athletic field complex.

A soft launch two weeks ago saw more than 900 people in attendance the North Road campus is officially open.

"We had a plan to open, but the pandemic happened, and we couldn't have any activities due to the coronavirus," said city of Orangeburg Superintendent of Recreation Shawn Taylor.

Taylor says the North Field Facility is ready for play. The complex has baseball and softball fields, concession stands, walking trails and green space.

"Baseball and softball are big here in our region," explained Taylor. "Residents being able to have an excellent facility in their neighborhoods creates a sense of pride.

Taylor says the 2021 Baseball and Softball Jamboree was the kickoff for the season.

Other tournaments like MEAC Round-Up and the Dixie Youth tournament are expected this summer.

"Sports tourism is big in South Carolina," said Taylor. "We want to keep people active, and it's important we have an active community.