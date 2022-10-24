Evening patrol in Orangeburg leads to discovery of man shot dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle on Sunday night.
According to a city spokesperson, officers were on patrol on Sunday evening when, around 8:20 p.m., they found a man dead in a vehicle on Riverside Drive with a gunshot wound to the head.
At this time, no specific details on a suspect or motive are available as the investigation is still in the very early stages. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.