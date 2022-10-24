Evening patrol in Orangeburg leads to discovery of man shot dead

At this time, no specific details on a suspect or motive are available as the investigation is still in the very early stages.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle on Sunday night.

According to a city spokesperson, officers were on patrol on Sunday evening when, around 8:20 p.m., they found a man dead in a vehicle on Riverside Drive with a gunshot wound to the head.

