Orangeburg police investigate shooting near convenience store

Orangeburg DPS officers are investigating a shooting they believe occurred near a convenience store, with shell casings found and a gunshot victim at the hospital.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg police officers are working to gather additional information following a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the city said that Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers learned of gunfire at the Quick Pantry convenience store at the corner of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 5 p.m.

They arrived to find shell casings possibly tied to the shooting and were soon notified of a person who arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.