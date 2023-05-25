Orangeburg police investigate shooting near convenience store

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg police officers are working to gather additional information following a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the city said that Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers learned of gunfire at the Quick Pantry convenience store at the corner of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 5 p.m.
They arrived to find shell casings possibly tied to the shooting and were soon notified of a person who arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police are still investigating the shooting and didn't have additional details regarding the suspect, a motive, or the condition of the victim to publicly release at that time.