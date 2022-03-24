Checkpoints postponed in Orangeburg; reasons unknown

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has postponed a series of roadway checkpoints initially set for Thursday.
Orangeburg originally announced the checkpoints around 8:30 a.m. as a means of making streets safer with a focus on areas within the city limits where police have documented traffic complaints. No specific times or locations were provided in the announcement.
However, the announcement was updated around 10 a.m. suggesting the event had been postponed. No reason was provided for the decision.