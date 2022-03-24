Checkpoints postponed in Orangeburg; reasons unknown

The event originally supposed to be on Thursday but was postponed for unknown reasons.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has postponed a series of roadway checkpoints initially set for Thursday.

Orangeburg originally announced the checkpoints around 8:30 a.m. as a means of making streets safer with a focus on areas within the city limits where police have documented traffic complaints. No specific times or locations were provided in the announcement.