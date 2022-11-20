Orangeburg Police search for missing teen

Police say the missing teen was seen at a McDonald's on Hwy. 301 with an unknown female.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities are putting out an alert for a teen they say hasn't been seen since Saturday evening.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that 17-year-old Lloyd Fulton was seen with an unknown female at the McDonald's restaurant on Hwy. 301 (John C. Calhoun Drive) around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

At this point, authorities believe he may be driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado. The department shared a photo of Fulton in hopes that someone will recognize him.