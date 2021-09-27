Orangeburg proposing cooling stations at recreation complex

The stations will serve as additional shaded seating for folks to beat the heat when watching sporting events or walking through the trails.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is hoping to add some upgrades to its new $18 million recreation complex to help residents beat the heat.

"When I first visited the facility in Mid-March, I was walking around, and it occurred to me that there's not much shade around the facility," Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

The city's administrator says Orangeburg has several companies bidding to construct and install six outside cooling stations throughout the complex.

"We want to allow our citizens to come to visit the facility, but also not have to suffer through the intense heat without some shade," Evering said.

Evering says the stations will serve as additional shaded seating for folks to beat the heat when watching sporting events or walking through the trails.

"The complex is pretty large, but not much seating is available outside of the actual ballfields," explained Evering. "The additional seating will be very similar to what the ballfield dugouts look like."