Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety seeks public comment

The law enforcement agency wants Orangeburg residents to tell them what they like and don't like about the agency.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (DPS) is undergoing a review to achieve certification of their professional standards. As part of the assessment, DPS is asking Orangeburg residents to tell them what they like and what they don't about the agency.

"It seems like they are trying their best to do their jobs, but things aren't going to go right all the time," said Orangeburg resident Ann Zigler.

The department of public safety is being graded in four areas: procedures, administration, operations, and support services. Public comments will be held through zoom, from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday 10/13 or written comments can be submitted to Keri Rogers by calling 803-533-4115.

The residents News 19 spoke with believe the city's law enforcement agency should have a stronger presence in well-known troubled areas.

"These kids are different in this society," Zigler said. "We need their support. Think that will lower the crime."

"I would tell them to try to do their best and do the job y'all are trained to do," said Orangeburg resident Barbara Goodwin.  

