Orangeburg Public Works says minimal damage from storms

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Since early this monring, the city of Orangeburg's Public Works Department says they have been out to ensure the roads are safe following severe storms overnight.

Director Dean Felkel says public works along with public safety and the parks and recreation departments in Orangeburg were sent out before daybreak on Monday to make sure all roads within the city limits were clear of fallen trees, debris and standing water.

He says roadways have been monitored throughout the day until the winds slowed down and roadways began to dry out.

Resident Catherine Keitt says her family briefly lost power in the early Monday when the storm first began.

“It seemed like, to me, like people was pushing the trashcans down the road that’s how it had sound to me. But, that’s all I could say that’s how it sounded to me. The thunder and lightning was real bad," she said.

The Orangeburg County Emergency Operations Center released a severe weather statement around 3 a.m. Monday.

The statement said the areas most impacted by the storms were near Orangeburg County airport, South Carolina State University, Claflin University, Edisto Memorial Gardens, and the Prince of Orange Mall.

South Carolina State University reported minor damage. Small limbs came down and a few windows broken at one of the campus buildings and shingles blown from the roof.

The city of Orangeburg Public Works says there has been minimal wind damage to buildings and properties. Only a few fallen trees were reported.